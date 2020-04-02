President Ilham Aliyev: All business entities without exception must get out of shadow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

All business entities without exception must get out of the shadow, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev when receiving Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“Many entrepreneurs have already left the shadow economy and are working in the “white” economy, are paying taxes to the state and have removed informal employment from their agenda. But there are entrepreneurs who still believe that they can work the old-fashioned way. I want to say to them quite unequivocally that this will not work and no-one will help them. If someone relies on some acquaintances, relatives or senior friends, then they are mistaken. Both they and the person patronizing them will be punished. There are no privileges for anyone. I am instructing you again. Citizens of Azerbaijan hear my instructions and see that all business entities without exception must get out of the shadow. Thus, I believe that our cleaning policy as a whole will give excellent results and the Azerbaijani economy will continue its sustainable development,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“I have repeatedly said this and life is proving that we must work and live as if we were living in a post-oil era. Now that the price of oil is $21-22, this is actually a post-era period for us. We have carried out preparatory work for this period and it is still ongoing. Therefore, a lot also depends on entrepreneurs. We have made all the necessary decisions, made and will make all the necessary amendments to the legislation. So entrepreneurs must work in accordance with our common cause, in which case we will be able to overcome this crisis with dignity,” said the head of state.