Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decides on movement restriction (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to apply restrictions on movement in the country, Trend reports.

The movement has been restricted within the special quarantine regime introduced in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.