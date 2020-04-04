Entry/exit to Azerbaijan suspended: Operational Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan will suspend entry and exit from its territory via air and road transport, except for cargo transportation from 00:00 April 5 to 00:00 April 20 as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
