Assistant to president: WHO highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s work related to coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8
Trend:
The World Health Organization (WHO) highly appreciates the work carried out by Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.
