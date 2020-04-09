OSCE PA: So-called "elections" held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were illegitimate
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9
Trend:
The recent so-called "elections" held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were illegitimate and could aggravate the public health threat, reads a statement of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports on April 9.
Latest
PM: Implementation of Azerbaijan's transit potential - most important condition for economic diversification
Euronews shows video footage on solidarity of Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center with coronavirus-affected countries (VIDEO)
Gloria Gaynor supports video project of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency on #EvdəQal campaign (PHOTO, VIDEO)