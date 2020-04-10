Azerbaijan confirms 65 more coronavirus cases, 58 patients recover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 65 more coronavirus cases, while 58 patients have recovered and one patient died from this infection, Trend reports April 10 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The resuscitation measures taken to stabilize the health condition of a 60-year-old citizen, infected with coronavirus and having concomitant pulmonary edema and respiratory failure, did not give any results,” the message said.

Over the past period, 991 infected people were detected in the country, 159 of them recovered and 10 people died.

Currently, 822 people are undergoing medical treatment in special treatment hospitals. The condition of 26 of them is severe, 33 - moderate severity, the rest feel normal.

As many as 61,342 tests were conducted to reveal the facts of infection over the past period.