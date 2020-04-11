President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Restrictive measures were taken in accordance with the prevailing conditions. At the beginning of this year, the Task Force was set up under the Cabinet of Ministers on my executive order. Starting from 3 March, teaching in all educational institutions of the country was suspended until 20 April. All public events planned in the country were postponed or canceled. A special regime which envisaged a series of social isolation measures was introduced on 14 March and a special quarantine regime on 24 March,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that the activities of shopping and entertainment centers were suspended, people were not allowed to enter parks and public places of recreation.

“The operation of intercity transport and the Baku underground was completely suspended. Since 5 April, a restriction on movement was introduced in the country. With the exception of persons involved in the activities of a number of public and private institutions, all other citizens are allowed to leave their places of residence in specific cases and within a certain time interval using an SMS-based permit system,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that since early days of the fight against the pandemic, Azerbaijan has fruitfully cooperated with the World Health Organization.

“We invited the organization's specialists to Azerbaijan in early March. Our invitation was accepted in a short time. Thus, on 9-13 March, a delegation of leading specialists of the organization visited our country. They were familiarized with the situation in our country and praised the work done. The recommendations contained in the report prepared by the expert mission are taken into account by relevant government agencies. In his letter sent to me on 23 March, Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the work done in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is considered as an exemplary country for the measures taken against the pandemic,” said the head of state.