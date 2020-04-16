No cases of coronavirus infection among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The cases of coronavirus infection have not been detected among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps abroad, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.