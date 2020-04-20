President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that extension of quarantine regime is the only right decision

Politics 20 April 2020 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that extension of quarantine regime is the only right decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

I believe that the extension of the quarantine regime is the only right decision, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting held through videoconference with the participation of Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“As for the quarantine regime, as you know, it was envisaged until 20 April. However, in the unanimous opinion of experts, the quarantine regime needs to be extended. I believe that this will be the right step because there are only the first manifestations of positive dynamics so far. We must make it sustainable. Therefore, I believe that the Task Force will announce this in the near future. I believe that the extension of the quarantine regime is the only right decision. Given this, we, of course, must further enhance the social protection of our people. The Azerbaijani people are well aware that we immediately began to seriously deal with this issue,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that a significant part of the salaries of those working in areas hard hit by the pandemic is being paid by the state.

“There are more than 300,000 people in this category. At the same time, the state has allocated large financial resources to facilitate the financial situation of about 300,000 representatives of micro-business. Thus, about 600,000 people belonging only to this category are receiving financial support from the state. Public sector wages are paid in full. Currently, the vast majority of about one million people do not work, but the state pays them their wages. So this once again demonstrates the humane essence of the Azerbaijani state. This shows – I repeatedly said this long before the coronavirus – that our policy is centered on the people of Azerbaijan. The difficult situation of these days once again shows that our words are complemented with our deeds and we always practice what we preach,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that however, taking into account the fact that the quarantine regime will be extended, we need to play on an exit in advance.

“I am giving you instructions on this issue: we tightened the quarantine regime in a phased manner and we should relax it in the same phased manner. How will this happen? The government, including ministries, should work on this issue and submit proposals. We must already plan on where this relaxation should begin with because I hope that during the extended quarantine regime a certain relaxation is not excluded. Nevertheless, we need to take action in accordance with the situation,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
China slightly increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey
China slightly increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan actively importing leather products from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan actively importing leather products from Turkey
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: For two months, state should pay 190 manats a month not to 200,000, but 600,000 people Politics 12:28
China slightly increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 12:27
Iran abolishes export duty on onion and chicken Business 12:26
Iranian knowledge-based company replaces Canadian supplier in telecommunications industry Business 12:25
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Kyrgyzstan actively importing leather products from Turkey Turkey 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: Today we clearly see professionalism of our doctors Politics 12:19
Car production decreases in Iran Business 12:17
Dollar rate's growth in Uzbekistan slows down Finance 12:15
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases Other News 12:14
South Korea’s companies ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan Business 12:13
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that extension of quarantine regime is the only right decision Politics 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev: National accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level Politics 12:02
Cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:00
Gold coin price drops in Iran Business 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Main priorities for us during pandemic are people's health, their social protection and growth of economic activity in accordance with situation Politics 11:57
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay opens tender for management systems automation Tenders 11:47
Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School Society 11:45
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan Politics 11:45
Iran reveals revenue of mining industry Business 11:43
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey Turkey 11:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:38
Kazakhstan increases export of chemical goods to Azerbaijan via railways Transport 11:14
UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right Europe 11:10
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Israel slightly increases Turkey 11:06
Number of Turkish job seekers in Ukraine significantly increases Turkey 10:55
Uzbekneftegaz continues to boost natural gas production Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran provides incentives to renewable energy producers Oil&Gas 10:52
ECB to give banks ample time to resume pre-crisis capital rules Europe 10:48
Kazakhstan launches production of tractors equipped with disinfection equipment Transport 10:47
Iranian currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:32
Rouhani: mosques, holy places be closed in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Iran 10:29
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Garbiy Ernazar well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:19
Gasoline price falls in Georgia Oil&Gas 10:18
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 20 Finance 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
City Council: Tehran municipality needs financial support to fight coronavirus Iran 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:07
Mexico is Azerbaijan's main trading partner among Latin American countries Economy 10:03
World Bank allocates loan to Iran to fight coronavirus Business 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 20 Uzbekistan 09:43
New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27 Other News 08:46
SOCAR Turkey aims to expand digital transformation in Petkim to other group companies (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Death toll in Canada shooting rises to 17 - TV Other News 07:41
S. Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,674 in total World 06:52
Near 50 people killed in attacks by gunmen in N. Nigeria Other News 05:59
Egypt confirms 112 new COVID-19 cases, 3,144 in total Arab World 05:04
At least 13 people killed in Canada shooting rampage Other News 04:42
Chile reports 9,730 cases and 126 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 02:48
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 02:12
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow exceeds 200 - crisis center Russia 01:10
France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from over Europe 00:13
Turkey, U.S. presidents agree to protect economy, public health from COVID-19 threat Turkey 19 April 23:26
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll hits one-week low Europe 19 April 22:41
Drillers will see cancellation in contract volumes in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 19 April 22:11
Territories given to investors in Iran's Aras Free Trade and Industrial Zone announced Finance 19 April 22:08
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 20 Oil&Gas 19 April 22:07
Georgian Foreign Ministry: Nearly 7,000 Georgian migrants return to their homeland Transport 19 April 22:05
Iran reveals customs revenues Finance 19 April 22:00
Georgian government approves wheat subsidy program Business 19 April 21:59
Iran's POMC to start drilling at South Pars Oil&Gas 19 April 21:57
Suspended well restores production at Iran-Iraq joint oil field Oil&Gas 19 April 21:44
Iran to build its largest solar panel station Oil&Gas 19 April 21:40
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach 86,306 Turkey 19 April 21:20
French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall Europe 19 April 20:25
COVID-19 death toll in Netherlands rises to 3,684 Europe 19 April 19:52
UK reports 596 COVID-19 deaths as total tops 16,000 Europe 19 April 19:17
North Korea's foreign ministry denies letter sent to Trump: KCNA Other News 19 April 18:49
Global number of COVID-19 death toll tops 160,000: Johns Hopkins University World 19 April 17:57
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more coronavirus cases, 122 recover, 1 dies Azerbaijan 19 April 17:36
Peter Tase: Azerbaijan made outstanding progress in mitigating COVID-19 consequences Azerbaijan 19 April 17:18
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 394 Georgia 19 April 17:03
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,135, confirmed infections hit 27,740 Europe 19 April 16:15
Exploration drilling begins in east of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 19 April 15:07
Iran reveals roads and railways to be commissioned Construction 19 April 15:07
87 more people died of coronavirus in Iran Society 19 April 15:06
Iran speeds up construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway Construction 19 April 14:45
Production of Iran's Shahid Nilchian mining increases Construction 19 April 14:43
Iran reducing gas flaring at South Pars Gas Complex Oil&Gas 19 April 14:39
Iran decides on funds to be allocated for basic products’ import Finance 19 April 14:36
Iranian customs reveals trade volume with neighboring countries Business 19 April 14:35
Gas consumption increases in Iran Oil&Gas 19 April 14:29
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Imam Khomeini port of Iran announced Business 19 April 14:23
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 19 Oil&Gas 19 April 14:22
Indonesia reports 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 47 new deaths Other News 19 April 13:19
Rob Sobhani: Azerbaijan is a model for many countries in finding most effective ways to combat coronavirus Politics 19 April 12:26
Azerbaijan's Azexport website to increase export orders in 2020 Business 19 April 11:56
Azerbaijani scholars develop new system related to coronavirus Society 19 April 11:32
Europe needs at least 500 billion euros from EU institutions for recovery Finance 19 April 11:23
Volume of unloaded cargo at Iranian port of Shahid Beheshti announced Business 19 April 10:24
EU reveals amount of financial assistance to Iran to fight COVID-19 Business 19 April 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 April 09:38
Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread US 19 April 08:47
Trump says he recently received 'nice note' from N.K. leader US 19 April 08:23
New Zealand reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 19 April 07:55
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, lowest since March 17 Other News 19 April 07:11
S. Korea reports 8 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,661 Other News 19 April 06:29
Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak US 19 April 05:58
Trump states very good relationship between US and Russia US 19 April 05:13
Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000 Other News 19 April 04:29
All news