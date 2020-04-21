Reducing state duties on consular operations proposed in Azerbaijan

Politics 21 April 2020 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Reducing state duties on consular operations proposed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An online meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament was held on April 20, Trend reports.

The meeting was opened by Chairman of the committee Tahir Mirkishili, who acquainted the committee members with the issues on the agenda.

It was noted that in connection with the project on amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan on state duty in the first reading, the proposed change was developed in order to reduce the state duty for a number of consular operations conducted in Azerbaijan or in the country's diplomatic missions abroad in line with the principles of social orientation.

Committee members Ali Masimli, Aydin Huseynov, Mashur Mammadov, Vugar Bayramov, Anar Mammadov and Rufat Guliyev shared their views on this issue.

Issues on the amendment to the decree № 966 of the Azerbaijani President on the state commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia dated June 30, 2002; on the social protection of children who have lost parents and are deprived of parental care; on non-governmental organizations (public associations and foundations); on youth policy; on the social adaptation of persons exempted from punishment in prisons; on volunteer activities; on physical culture and sports; and on advertising and on the protection of children from harmful Information, were recommended by the parliament for consideration in detail in the second reading at a plenary meeting.

Further, the committee members considered issues on introducing amendments to the Housing Code of Azerbaijan, the Code on Administrative Offenses, the laws of Azerbaijan on children’s rights, the law No. 141-IIQ on public procurement dated June 12, 2001, the regulation on the service in state tax authorities, and the decree No 952 of the Azerbaijani President dated August 28, 2013, on raising the pension of war invalids.

The parliament also recommended considering them in the second reading at a plenary meeting.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Production of renewable energy power plants to increase in Iran
Production of renewable energy power plants to increase in Iran
National Iranian South Oilfield Company announces tender to buy line pipes
National Iranian South Oilfield Company announces tender to buy line pipes
Iran reveals volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in ports of Hormuzgan province
Iran reveals volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in ports of Hormuzgan province
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia decreases import of petroleum oils from Russia Business 15:46
WTI fall is unprecedented, but its importance is limited Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan’s Azermash greatly increases car production Business 15:41
Reducing state duties on consular operations proposed in Azerbaijan Politics 15:37
Lavrov: Current format of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement is good and useful Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:24
Rouhani: loans to be provided with simple guarantees, without bureaucracy Iran 15:18
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO Europe 15:16
Georgia brings back its citizens from Italy Transport 15:01
Potato production declines in Georgia Business 14:59
Production of renewable energy power plants to increase in Iran Oil&Gas 14:54
EU to provide Uzbekitan with financial aid Finance 14:52
National Iranian South Oilfield Company announces tender to buy line pipes Tenders 14:49
Producer Price Index for industrial products grows in Georgia Business 14:47
Main share of big Azerbaijani bank’s assets accounts for loans Finance 14:46
Iran reveals country's coronavirus-related statistics as of April 21 Iran 14:44
New multifunctional product introduced in Azerbaijan's insurance market Economy 14:40
WTI May futures to have rippling effect on global markets Oil&Gas 14:39
Export Price Index increases in Georgia Business 14:30
Azercell contributed to the organization of the “System for Obtaining and Monitoring of Permits during the Special Quarantine Regime” Society 14:25
Share of domestic exports decreases in Georgia Business 14:25
South Korea state banks to provide up to $1.4 billion liquidity to Asiana Airlines Other News 14:25
Volume of construction work increases in Uzbekistan Construction 14:22
Iran reveals volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in ports of Hormuzgan province Business 14:16
Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts Politics 14:10
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender Tenders 14:09
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Tenders 14:04
Train operated by Azerbaijani ADY Container LLC arrives in Baku Transport 14:03
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths Other News 14:01
Uzbekistan continues to increase its gold reserves Business 13:56
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow - U.N. US 13:44
Plant to be built in industrial park of Iran's Qazvin province Business 13:26
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 13:19
Fishing farm to be set up in Iran's Golestan province Business 13:11
Kazakh KazMunayGas to establish petrochemical goods export to EU countries Oil&Gas 13:10
Review of Georgia's export to Azerbaijan Business 12:57
Japan may provide additional financial support to Uzbekistan Finance 12:52
Turkmenistan, OECD discuss ways to improve business competitiveness Business 12:32
Georgia decreases import of petroleum gases, gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Business 12:18
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center among TOP 3 modern art centers in CIS Society 12:15
External merchandise trade of Georgia decreases Business 12:03
Five reasons why WTI May contract crashed Oil&Gas 11:59
National Iranian Oil Company talks drilling exploration wells Oil&Gas 11:55
Kazakhstan's cargo transporters to be exempt from certain fees, taxes for period of emergency state Transport 11:44
Georgia develops strategy to promote local production Business 11:43
Uzbekistan boosts import of agricultural products to Kazakhstan Business 11:32
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to US up in 1Q2020 Turkey 11:29
Kazakhstan to introduce corrector factors on taxes to support country's civil aviation Transport 11:26
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia Georgia 11:21
Iran's Mercantile Exchange announces value of products sold Oil&Gas 11:20
Total long-term liabilities of Azerbaijani leading insurers revealed Economy 11:17
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:15
Seismic industry to suffer most from COVID-19 Oil&Gas 11:14
Coronavirus causes significant damage to agricultural sector of Georgia Business 10:59
BOJ warns of potential financial system risks triggered by pandemic Other News 10:59
Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students Society 10:56
Cargo transshipment volume from UAE via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 10:53
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan down more than twice in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:52
Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4 Europe 10:48
Turkmenbashi seaport developing new software for exchange of ship documents Business 10:47
Georgia's import of grain, legumes from Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:34
Energy exports from US reach an all-time high in 2019 Oil&Gas 10:28
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 21 Finance 10:25
Number of Kazakh companies registered in Turkey slightly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:22
COVID-19 pandemic affects export of Turkish chemicals to Italy Turkey 10:17
Iranian currency rates for April 21 Finance 10:15
Kyrgyzstan increases import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics in country as of April 21 Uzbekistan 10:04
US increases import of Turkish chemicals Turkey 10:00
Demand for coffee declines in Georgia Business 09:57
Cargo transshipment volume from Romania via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 09:54
Frozen meat sales plummet in Georgia Business 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Uzbekistan slightly increases import of chemicals from Turkey in 1Q2020 Turkey 09:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 21 Finance 09:30
Georgia brings back over 6,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit areas Transport 09:28
IMF predicts economic growth in Georgia in 2021 Business 09:21
Export of Turkish cars to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020 Turkey 09:18
Restrictions on private vehicle use to be extended in Georgia Transport 09:11
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457 Europe 08:58
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim not gravely ill Other News 08:29
Trump set to temporarily suspend immigration into US amid coronavirus US 08:03
WHO not concealing anything from US, other nations — director general Other News 07:37
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,683 Other News 07:15
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty' US 06:52
Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:13
Panama posts nearly 200 new coronavirus cases, extends flights ban Other News 05:44
Mexico, U.S. extend ban on non-essential cross-border travel amid pandemic US 05:11
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal Israel 04:29
Ireland reports record high of COVID-19 deaths in single day Europe 03:42
Spain coronavirus cases top 200,000 but infection rate falling 'a lot' Europe 03:01
29 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow — crisis center Russia 02:25
U.S. says 'deeply concerned' with reports on Turkey's efforts to turn on Russian missiles US 01:51
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli aerial strikes on Palmyra: state media Arab World 01:18
Number of novel coronavirus cases in Italy surpasses 180,000 Europe 00:49
France becomes fourth country with more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths Europe 00:25
Turkey's Erdogan announces four-day lockdown from Thursday Turkey 20 April 23:58
Death toll from Canada's worst mass shooting rises to 19 Other News 20 April 23:27
Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits 2,140 as cases near 91,000 Turkey 20 April 22:55
WTI futures crushed to $0.01/bbl (UPDATE) Oil&Gas 20 April 22:42
UAE coronavirus cases top 7,600, reports say Arab World 20 April 22:23
All news