Centrist Democrat International denounces so-called “elections” in occupied Karabakh

Politics 28 April 2020 13:24 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

The Centrist Democrat International political party has denounced the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" held in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the New Azerbaijan Party.

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party closely cooperates with the Centrist Democrat International.

The party is also an observer-member in the Centrist Democrat International.

