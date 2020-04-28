Centrist Democrat International denounces so-called “elections” in occupied Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28
Trend:
The Centrist Democrat International political party has denounced the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" held in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the New Azerbaijan Party.
The ruling New Azerbaijan Party closely cooperates with the Centrist Democrat International.
The party is also an observer-member in the Centrist Democrat International.
Latest
UNEC Distance Higher Education International Forum 2020: “Distance Higher Education: New Opportunities and Modern Challenges”
Meeting in MFA of Turkmenistan with representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country