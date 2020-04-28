Peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh - in interests of Armenian community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

The peaceful coexistence with the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, is in the interests of the Armenian community, Trend reports on April 28 referring to Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev.

“Among those who closely monitor the activity of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, there are also many citizens from the Armenian community of this region,” the chairman said.

“Despite the repressive actions of the regime created and managed by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, residents - members of the Armenian community contacted the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, expressed support for its activity and said they are ready to live with the Azerbaijani community in peace within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev added.