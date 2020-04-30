BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan may join another international convention, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The issue was discussed at the online meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Committee on Culture.

So, a bill on the approval of the Convention on the International Exchange of Publications was submitted for discussion during the meeting.

The Convention was adopted by UNESCO on December 3, 1958 in Paris, entered into force on November 23, 1961 and was ratified by 47 countries. The Convention does not cover classified documents and circular letters.

Following the discussions, the bill was recommended to be discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.