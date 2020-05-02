State duty rates for consular operations decrease in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The state duty rates for consular operations conducted in Azerbaijan or in the country's diplomatic missions abroad have been decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law on state duties, which was discussed at meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament on May 2.

According to the amendment, the state fee for issuing documents for obtaining general passports at the embassy or consulate is reduced from $55 to $25, for issuing a certificate substituting the passport for returning to the country - from $40 to $10, and the state fee for applying for renewal of citizenship - from $150 to $60.

The amendment also provides for a significant decrease in state duty rates for other consular operations.

After discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted on second reading.