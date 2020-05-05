Video conference of Non-Aligned Movement - indicator of Azerbaijan's authority on international arena (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 12:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

The videoconference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an indicator of the authority of Azerbaijan on the international arena, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting of the parliament held on May 5, Trend reports.

The Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on the “We are together against COVID-19” theme was held via videoconference on May 4.

The support of the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the heads of state and government of more than 40 member states, as well as the leaders of affluent international organizations, and their participation in the summit, once again show the high authority of Azerbaijan and its leader in the international arena, said the speaker.

“Solidarity and cooperation between countries and international organizations in the face of pandemic is very important. Cooperation and solidarity are very important for stopping the spread of this global calamity. Azerbaijan creates a bridge for cooperation in this direction with its initiatives,” Gafarova noted.

The speaker added that Azerbaijan is very successful in chairing the NAM, which is the second largest international institution after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“During the chairmanship, Azerbaijan puts forward very important initiatives on increasing the role that the NAM plays in the international arena and strengthening its authority. I think that in this sense, the summit in the format of the Contact Group is very important,” Gafarova added.