Azerbaijani Deputy FM talks about construction of hydroelectric power plants on Araz River

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has clarified the issue related to the construction of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River, Trend reports on May 6.

On February 23, 2016, the Azerbaijani and Iranian governments signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of the continuation of the construction and operation of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River, as well as in the field of joint using energy and water resources.

"This agreement is based on the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries,” Khalafov stressed. “In accordance with these principles, the agreement emphasizes the importance of restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in accordance with the requirements of the UN resolutions.”

“In accordance with agreement, the parties, supporting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of both countries, carry out joint activity to continue the construction, as well as in connection with the operation of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River running through the border,” deputy foreign minister said.

The deputy foreign minister said that the construction of bridges, which is featured by media, must be considered within the implementation of the projects of the ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants.

"The Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan stressed that parts of dams and bridges on Azerbaijan’s territory is perceived by the Iranian side within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Khalafov added. “This has been reflected in the abovementioned agreement, which has been approved by the parliaments of both countries and has legal force.”

“Proceeding from mutual trust, friendly and good neighborly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, we express confidence that these bridges serve to the implementation of the projects related to ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Giz Galasi’ hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants,” deputy foreign minister added.