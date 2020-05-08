Azerbaijani parliament ratifies another international protocol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Another international document has been ratified in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The issue of approving the Protocol on Making Changes to the Charter of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM was discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on May 8.

Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.