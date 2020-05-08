GUAM condemns occupation of Azerbaijan's Shusha by Armenian armed forces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:
The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) has condemned the occupation of the Azerbaijani Shusha city by the Armenian armed forces, GUAM’s Secretariat stated, Trend reports on May 8.
“We reaffirm our support to independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said.
Today (May 8) marks the 28th anniversary of the occupation of the Shusha region of Azerbaijan by Armenia.
