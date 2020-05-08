President Ilham Aliyev: We’ve once again shown ourselves, our people, whole world that we are a dignified country

Politics 8 May 2020 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: We’ve once again shown ourselves, our people, whole world that we are a dignified country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

We have once again shown ourselves, our people and the whole world that we are a dignified country, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a speech at the opening of the first modular hospital complex in Baku, Trend reports.

“I can also say that our economy is also suffering from the pandemic, of course. It is possible that the results of the second quarter will not be very reassuring. But this is a secondary issue. The primary issue is the health of our citizens. We know that if we tighten the quarantine regime for the reasons I have mentioned, this will have a very negative effect on our economic situation. But we will go for it because the health and social well-being of our people are in the first place. For this purpose, 3.5 billion manats were allocated,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that the state pays a significant part of the salaries of about 700,000 people who lost their jobs in the areas worst affected by the pandemic.

“To this end, 600,000 unemployed, low-income and unofficially employed people are provided with material assistance by the state. We are doing all this work in order to keep the social and material situation of citizens stable. Of course, all these steps are also being evaluated by the international community. I have already said this but I want to say again that the World Health Organization appreciates the measures taken in Azerbaijan in the field of combating the pandemic and describes us as an exemplary country. This is really the case. We are taking all necessary measures in Azerbaijan, first of all domestically. At the same time, we are speaking our word on the international plane. I can say that we have provided assistance to more than 10 countries. We sent technical and financial assistance, airplanes, transport airplanes to countries that asked us for help, countries with limited financial capabilities which had no-one else to turn to, let’s put it that way. We have assisted more than 10 countries, and I believe that we did the right thing. Because it is on such days and at such a time that the true face of both people and countries is manifested. In a good situation, everyone is friends with everyone,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that everyone says nice words, speaks at international events, discusses mutual support, but this must be shown in practice.

“We are the country that has demonstrated this in practice. In the global fight against the pandemic, we were one of the first countries to donate $5 million to the World Health Organization. Recently, as the country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, we donated an additional $5 million to the World Health Organization so that, in agreement with us, assistance was provided to member countries of the movement. As you know, two summits were held on my initiative – the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. Azerbaijan currently chairs both these organizations. This initiative was timely and appropriate. We can say that the whole world community welcomes this and acknowledges the role of Azerbaijan. We didn’t have to do that. Would anyone blame us for that? No! Who could blame us for not putting forward this initiative in such a difficult time? But we did this because we are a responsible country and a reliable partner. The Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States was the first summit in an online format on a global scale. And the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement brought together 120 countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that UN Secretary General Guterres, the President of the UN General Assembly, the Chairman of the African Union and the Vice President of the European Commission sent greetings to the Summit.

“I must also say that, as far as I know, there were no serious contacts between the Non-Aligned Movement and the European Union because these two institutions are at different poles and their views often don’t coincide. Therefore, this was also the first time. If we take the number of countries, we can see that 120 members are united in the Non-Aligned Movement, 27 in the European Union, which makes up 147, and there are 55 members in the African Union. True, some of them are members of the Non-Aligned Movement too. Despite this, the absolute majority of the world has, on the initiative of Azerbaijan, formed a single platform against COVID-19. I can say quite frankly – not for boasting but simply to voice the truth – that Azerbaijan unites the world. First, on a national basis, i.e. all work and the measures carried out on the territory of the country are exemplary. In terms of the per capita spending, the socioeconomic package we have initiated is perhaps among the first in the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan acts as a responsible participant on the international plane.

“Again, in proportion to the gross domestic product, there is no country that would make such a donation as us. True, some countries have declared large figures but where are these funds? They are not there. We provided cash. Initiatives put forward within the framework of international organizations are also appreciated and endorsed by the international community. In this difficult time, it is possible to see the true face of everyone. Who is capable of what, who and how controls the country, who does what against the crisis, who was able to mobilize people, society and who simply remains dependent on external assistance and asks for outside help. So we have once again shown ourselves, our people and the whole world that we are a dignified country. National interests are a priority for us. And people's health takes priority among national interests,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that today's opening ceremony is of great importance.

“First, because after the commissioning of 10 hospitals, we will have an additional 2,000 beds. But most importantly, it shows that having mobilized all the resources in a short time we, we were able to achieve great results. Of course, I would like to once again note the activities of doctors. They have indeed shown great dedication and heroism. I wish you continued success. But I also want to ask you to take care of yourself, don’t come down, always live on and create as patriots, professionals and people who love others and provide medical services to citizens. Thank you!” said President Ilham Aliyev.

