Azerbaijan's Parliament to hold next plenary meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Parliament of Azerbaijan will hold the next plenary meeting on May 15, Trend reports on May 12.
The topics of the discussion will be amendments to the laws on industrial and household waste, on the animal world, on ecological safety, on water management of municipalities, on obtaining information on the environment, on education and state duties, on the migration and tax codes, as well as other issues.
