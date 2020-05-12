FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict blocks realizing potential for integration within CIS
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict does not allow to fully realize the potential for integration within the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov, said, the ministry’s press service told Trend.
The FM made the remark during a meeting with CIS’ foreign ministers in the format of video conference on May 12.
