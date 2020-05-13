Armenian armed forces fire on civilian vehicles and residential buildings in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Armenia continues to make provocations on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend on May 13.

Abbasbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, the border firing points of the State Border Service near the abovementioned village, military and civilian vehicles moving in that direction were fired on by the Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan district starting from 12:00 (GMT+4) on May 13. The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

As a result, the roofs of several residential buildings were damaged.

Armenia’s provocation was prevented. The firing points of the Armenian armed forces were suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.