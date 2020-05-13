Assistant to president: Azerbaijani, Russian citizens' pass through border checkpoints ensured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of strategic nature, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, taking into account that there are Russian citizens in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani citizens in Russia, the pass through border checkpoints was ensured for the citizens of the two countries,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added.

Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan has created all the necessary conditions for the Russian citizens to return to Russia.

“The Azerbaijani citizens return to the homeland in accordance with a special schedule,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said. “Therefore, citizens must not come to the border checkpoints and complicate the activity of the state agencies.”