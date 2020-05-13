Assistant to president: Azerbaijan thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under President Aliyev’s leadership (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“The conducted work in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by the international community,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added. “Azerbaijan is being cited as an example for the whole world.”

Hajiyev reminded that the summits of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states and the Non-Aligned Movement were held on the initiative of Azerbaijan's president.

“All this is Azerbaijan’s most important contribution to the international cooperation,” Hajiyev said.

“The measures are also being taken to return Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to Azerbaijan,” the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added.

“Over 540 Azerbaijani citizens returned from Russia to Azerbaijan through ‘I am going home’ website,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added. “A lot of Azerbaijani citizens from other countries also came back over the past period.”