Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project

A video project entitled 'Legendary Hero' was prepared by Trend News Agency, which narrates the story of legendary Azerbaijani intelligence agent Mammadhuseyn Asadov, Trend reports.

Some time ago, ‘Azerbaijani intelligence officer and the Tehran-43 Conference’ book was published in the Azerbaijani and Russian languages, timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The book features the life of legendary intelligence officer, his professionalism and heroism during the Great Patriotic War.

The book authors are Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ‘Alliance’ Public Union of Veterans of Security Bodies Azer Garayev, and Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev.

The facts and testimonies published in the book also expose the intentions of the Armenians to falsify the events of the Great Patriotic War period.

The video project is based on archival documents and historical facts reflected in the book.

The project tells in details how Asadov obtained information about German intelligence' plan to assassinate the USSR, US and UK leaders Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt on the eve of the Tehran Conference, which was held on November 28, 1943, with their participation.

For the exceptional role in the successful conducting this operation, Mammadhuseyn Asadov was awarded ‘Lenin’ and ‘Red Star’ orders.