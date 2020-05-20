Greg Weiner on Azerbaijan's co-op with Cisco: beneficial, farsighted move

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

The cooperation of Azerbaijan with Cisco Systems is a tremendous and fantastic breakthrough for the country, Associate Professor of Political Science at Assumption College, Ph.D. Greg Weiner told Trend.

On May 15, by the initiative of Cisco, a video conference was held between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Kelly Kramer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Cisco, Vice President Guy Dietrich and other representatives of Cisco management.

Weiner believes that the decision on partnership between Azerbaijan and Cisco is one of the most strategic and politically wise decisions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The Cisco, being one of the most powerful global companies, serves as Azerbaijan’s partner. This is one of the companies that can be confidently considered the world leader in digital technology. Based on this, it can confidently be said that Azerbaijan made a very good choice,” Weiner added.

“The joint projects of Baku with Cisco make Azerbaijan a regional digital hub. Further successful cooperation will certainly increase the specific share of regional influence and contacts of Azerbaijan, especially among countries with which Azerbaijan is friends. In addition, Azerbaijan in terms of digital technologies will be able to help other countries and, accordingly, earn good dividends,” the expert noted.

“Therefore, it can confidently be said that President Ilham Aliyev made a phenomenally farsighted decision. This is the highest prospect, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, this cooperation can be assessed as extremely important,” Weiner noted.

“The importance of cyber security will increase in Azerbaijan. We live in a world of creeping information war, which can be called the third world war. And of course, thanks to such a partner as Cisco, the level of protection against cyber attacks will significantly increase in Azerbaijan. Undoubtedly, this is necessary and important, and this is the future. Surely, Azerbaijan will reach a higher level in the region and in Europe,” said Weiner.

