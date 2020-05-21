VP of United Arab Emirates congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“Esteemed Mr President, I extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, the Republic Day,” the letter said.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, continued success and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress under your wise leadership,” the letter said.