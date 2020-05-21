President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

In the coming years, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in the field of information and communication technologies, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Azerbaijan Television after viewing the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Nizami district, Baku, Trend reports.

“You know, this sector started to gain momentum on my initiative a few years ago. I remember that when we started creating a space industry, some were surprised. They thought: Azerbaijan is not such a big country and the club of space-faring nations is very limited global club, so it will be difficult for Azerbaijan to find a place there. However, life has shown that we are on the right track because the creation of the space industry, the launch of three satellites into orbit not only provide for our economic and other interests but have also been very important from the point of view of personnel training and the development of new technologies by young people,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that without training, modern technology cannot develop in any country.

“Therefore, we attracted government resources to this area and drew up a very specific program. At the same time, we began to take practical steps aimed at training personnel. Using the example of this beautiful DOST Center, we can see that if there were no professional personnel here, the center would not be able to operate. Azerbaijan, like most countries, imports technology. However, to use these technologies, to master them, to create a new intellectual product on their basis depends purely on the professionalism of our personnel and their training. Therefore, all our actions related to the development of information and communication technologies were correct, and this was confirmed again by my meeting with CISCO executives in the videoconference format. We work not only with CISCO. We work closely with all the leading companies of the world operating in the field of information and communication technologies. With CISCO, I can say, we are already approaching a strategic partnership. Of course, the intellectual product they are offering is necessary for our further development. For example, we are currently working on a “Smart City” project. The first manifestations of this project are already visible. We went even further and began working on a “Smart Nation” program,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that digitalization of our country, the use of information technology in all areas is our priority.

“During the pandemic, in the conditions of self-isolation it is impossible to work without information technology. For example, my meetings and summits held in the format of video conferences would have been impossible without modern technologies. Therefore, at present, a question has been raised related both to the economic sphere, to the sphere of education, healthcare, agriculture, etc., including the field of control over our water resources, formation of a water balance and reduction of losses. Everyone should know that this area is a step into the future. We cannot be late or procrastinate here. If we are late, we will lose. Therefore, we have mobilized all our resources, including financial, intellectual and human. I am sure that in the coming years, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in the field of information and communication technologies,” said President Ilham Aliyev.