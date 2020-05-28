Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
Iranian Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Republic Day, Trend reports referring to the message posted on the official Twitter page of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
“Our sincere congratulation to the government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day,” the message said. “On this prominent day, we wish them everlasting peace and prosperity.”
