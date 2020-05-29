Mercati di Traiano monumental complex of Ancient Rome lit with colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
On the occasion of the celebration of Republic Day in Azerbaijan on May 28, the grandiose Mercati di Traiano monument complex located in the oldest historical center of Rome, has been illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to the accompaniment of the country's national anthem, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.
