BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV 'Tartar' power substation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the president about the power substation.

President Aliyev launched the substation.