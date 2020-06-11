Azerbaijani officials discuss bilateral relations with Georgian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

A meeting between members of the Azerbaijan-Georgia working group on inter-parliamentary relations and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze has been held in Azerbaijan’s Parliament on June 11, Trend reports citing the parliament.

Group leader, MP Arzu Naghiyev noted that mutual visits play an important role in the development of relations between countries, adding that cooperation with Georgia in political, economic and humanitarian spheres is developing.

The MP also spoke about the historical and friendly relations between the countries.

Touching upon a strategic partnership, the MP stressed that thanks to existing joint projects, the relations between two countries reached a qualitatively new level.

Naghiyev also informed the ambassador about reforms carrying out by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Touching on Nagorno-Karbakh conflict, the MP stressed that Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories.

“We support the settlement of the conflict within the rules of international law,” emphasized Naghiyev.

During the meeting, Pataradze said that Georgia intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors of Georgia.

Pataradze said that mutual visits contribute to the strengthening bilateral relations.

Members of the Azerbaijan-Georgia working group on inter-parliamentary relations Amina Aghazade, Mazahir Afandiyev, Nagif Hamzayev, Tural Ganjaliyev also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they shared their views on the development of bilateral cooperation.