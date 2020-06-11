Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region were taken under control in 2016 and 2018 as a result of the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Our advantageous strategic position forces the enemy to spend big funds on the construction of new roads,” the message said. “The weapons available in the armament of the Azerbaijani army are capable of fully hitting the enemy’s military infrastructure.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.