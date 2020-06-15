TURKPA’s commission holds online meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

TURKPA’s Commission on Environment and Natural Resources held a videoconference on June 15 dedicated to the protection of water resources and land during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports.

The online meeting consisted of two sessions entitled “Protection of water resources and land during the COVID-19 pandemic” and “Discussion of the model of the bill on the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency”.

While opening the meeting, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the National Salvation Day, which is celebrated on June 15 and which is associated with the name of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Amiraslanov stressed that this date is of great importance for Azerbaijan.

Then the academician spoke about the measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures taken by TURKPA’s member-states in connection with the protection of water resources and land during the pandemic were discussed during the event. The participants exchanged views on the laws of the countries and mechanisms of international cooperation on this issue.

Along with the parliamentarians of TURKPA’s member-states and Uzbekistan, representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of the member-states and experts of international organizations attended the meeting.