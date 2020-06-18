MFA discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens brought back home over past month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Work to bring back Azerbaijani citizens who are in other countries continues, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

"Over the past month, about 1,000 citizens have been brought back to Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson said. “They are returning home by planes and vehicles. This process is carried out by registering citizens on the “I am going home” (Evegedirem) website.”

“However, some people who have been registered on the website gather near the borders of the countries,” Abdullayeva added. “The Azerbaijani embassy in Russia, as well as we have repeatedly appealed to citizens and urged them not to leave their place of residence, to wait for an answer after passing registration and to observe the rules established in the country of residence. Citizens must be patient.”