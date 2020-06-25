UN confirms support to Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19 - Resident Coordinator
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
Trend:
UN is close to Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.
Isaczai made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.
