First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani servicemen and veterans (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani servicemen and veterans on the Armed Forces Day.
In a post on her official Instagram account, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I congratulate all servicemen and veterans in our country. I wish everyone the best of health, and our Motherland peace and tranquility!”
