Azerbaijani president calls Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on June 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and new success in his activity for the prosperity of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen president thanked President Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the presidents hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various areas, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue successfully.