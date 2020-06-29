Azerbaijani FM holds talks with OSCE MG co-chairs, chairperson-in-office via videoconference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a videoconference with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 29, 2020.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. Elmar Mammadyarov raised the issue of illegal activities, including illegal resettlement and infrastructure projects carried out by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The co-chairs stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between the foreign ministers of the two countries at the earliest opportunity.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the format of a video conference with the mediation and participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office is planned to take place on June 30.