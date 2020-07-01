Azerbaijan allocates funds to Palestinian refugees to battle COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Upon the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the country's Cabinet of Ministers has allocated $300,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assistance was provided in response to an appeal by Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Palestine.

UNRWA was established in 1949 by decision of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to provide direct assistance and social services to Palestinians. The main areas of UNRWA's activities are healthcare, education, humanitarian assistance, social services, camps, implementation of related projects in the field of infrastructure and microfinance.

Currently, due to the spread and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for humanitarian assistance to Palestine has arisen.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.