UNHCR’s office in Azerbaijan changes procedure for determining refugee status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

In accordance with the agreement between the Azerbaijani State Migration Service and the representative office of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan, the office announces about the termination of the refugee status determination procedure for those applying for international protection in Azerbaijan since July 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the UNHCR country office.

Therefore, the applications of for asylum seekers are considered only by the State Migration Service and national courts since July 1, 2020.

UNHCR will no longer consider such applications.

Thus, UNHCR will not be issuing the documents related to the protection to asylum seekers from July 1, 2020. These changes will not have any negative or reverse effect on the registration and documentation process at the UNHCR concerning people who appealed for asylum in Azerbaijan till July 1, 2020.

UNHCR will continue its regular activity in the field of protection and rendering assistance to relevant individuals within the available funds.