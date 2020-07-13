Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces shell Agdam village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
The Armed Forces of Armenia have shelled the village of Agdam in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region using 120 mm mortars, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At present, the operational situation along the front line is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.
Azerbaijani troops are taking more stringent retaliatory measures against this provocation of Armenia.
