Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

In general, relative calm has been observed in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on the night of 17-18 July despite remaining tension, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Trend on July 18.

The ceasefire on the line of contact was occasionally violated by units of the Armenian armed forces, and their attempts were resolutely suppressed by Azerbaijani army units, Dargahli added.

He said that for the purpose of provocation, the Armenian armed forces purposefully hide their firing points near or behind their civilian objects.

"Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani army struck only at the forces’ military targets. The firing points, from which Armenian armed forces deliberately attacked Azerbaijani villages, civilians and civilian objects, were suppressed by the precise fire of our units," Dargahli stressed.

He said that during the recent clashes, the Azerbaijani army used only a small portion of the available weapons, which are operated with high precision using modern information technologies and have destructive power over large areas. But that's not all.

"The available videos clearly show how accurately our troops destroyed positions, military facilities, military equipment, manpower and warehouses of the Armenian armed forces during the recent battles, testifying to the combat effectiveness, military potential and professionalism of the Azerbaijani army personnel," he noted.

“I declare with confidence that the high fighting spirit of the personnel of our army, the modern weapons and military equipment in the army's arsenal, designed to conduct battles and ensure our security, will fully predetermine our victory," Dargahli concluded.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced.

Azerbaijan lost sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, who died repelling the attack. Another serviceman of Azerbaijan's army Khayyam Dashdemirov died from wounds, despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12-13 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13-14. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

As a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces of the village of Agdam, Tovuz district, on July 14, the village resident, civilian, 76-years-old Aziz Azizov was killed.

The battles continued on July 16, as one more serviceman of Azerbaijani army - Nazim Ismayilov -was also killed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.