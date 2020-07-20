Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Charge d'Affaires a. i. of Serbia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Charge d'Affaires a. i. of Serbia in Azerbaijan Danica Veinović was summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, where she met with Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, the ministry told Trend on July 20.

During the meeting, the deputy FM said that according to reliable and confirmed information, a large amount of ammunition was sent to Armenia from Serbia, including mortars and ammunition of various calibers.

He noted that during the offensive operations in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the units of Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of Azerbaijani military servicemen who ensured the security of borders and civilians, mainly using artillery installations and mortars of various calibers.

He stressed that during the repulsion of treacherous attacks of the Armenian armed forces, 10 Azerbaijani servicemen, one general, and also a civil resident of the border village were killed.

Khalafov informed Veinović that Serbia and Azerbaijan have strategic partnership interrelations, and reminded that the presidents of two states signed a declaration of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries in 2013, as well as a plan for joint activities on strategic partnership in 2018.

According to the deputy FM, these documents stressed that Azerbaijan and Serbia mutually recognize each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They stipulated that the Serbian side is a supporter of the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the state borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE resolutions.

Khalafov also reminded that the parties identified cooperation in the field of security and defense with the aim of an adequate response during a threat to peace and stability as a priority direction in the document on strategic partnership.

He said that Azerbaijan, remaining committed to the strategic partnership between the two countries, helped to friendly Serbia, which has been repeatedly appreciated by the Serbian leadership. He noted that Azerbaijan has also demonstrated a consistent position on the issue of supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia.

According to Khalafov, sending arms to Armenia has always been a sensitive topic, including on the agenda of bilateral relations.

In this context, he emphasized that the unfriendly step of the Serbian side caused deep regret and bitter disappointment of the Azerbaijani people and the country's leadership.

Khalafov stressed that such unfriendly steps harm friendly ties and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, cast a shadow on the high-level mutual trust between the countries.

The deputy FM, pointing out the treacherous goals of the military provocation of Armenia, contributing to the destabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus, undermining peace and stability in the region, said that the Azerbaijani side expects explanations from Serbia.

Veinović said that she was unaware of the above issue, promised to bring the information to the attention of the Serbian side, expressed her regret over the events and hoped that these events would not harm the strategic partnership and friendly relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan.