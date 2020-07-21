Azerbaijani MFA : Events of July 12 - Armenia's military provocation, act of terrorism
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21
Trend:
The events of July 12 are a military provocation, an act of terrorism committed by Armenia, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.
Abdullayeva made the remark at a press conference on July 21.
