Assistant to president: Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan never shells civilian objects
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21
Trend:
Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijani armed forces never shell civilian objects, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
He made the remark at a press conference held on July 21, Trend reports.
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: Duty of each of us is to protect interests of Azerbaijan. And not only on battlefield, but also in front of computer monitor (PHOTO)