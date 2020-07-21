Armenian provocations result in damage of 35 houses in Azerbaijan's Tovuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

As a result of the provocation committed by the units of the Armenian army on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, six villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz - Aghdam, Alibeyli, Dondar Gushchu, Vahidli, Yukhari Oysuzlu and Ashagi Oysuzlu were seriously damaged, Trend reports.

According to preliminary estimates, 35 houses belonging to civilians have been damaged to varying degrees. As a result of the intensive shelling, damage was also caused to state property. These are particularly gas lines, power lines, social infrastructure and communications.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree ‘On measures to eliminate damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz by the Armenian army’.