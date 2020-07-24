US ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he met with Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports on July 24 referring to the ministry.

At the meeting, Khalafov informed the ambassador about the provocation made by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

He stressed that in order to conceal the occupation policy of the militaristic Armenian authorities, after the Azerbaijani army stopped the provocation made by the Armenian military servicemen on the border, Armenians began to resort to provocations and attacks on diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in the cities of various countries of the world, mainly in those where many Armenians live.