Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia urges compatriots not to succumb to Armenian provocations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

A meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia was held at the House of the Confederation of Azerbaijani Communities of Russia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.

The students of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov and other universities participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Russia, Academician Fazil Gurbanov noted that the latest developments in Russia between Azerbaijanis and Armenians worry the public, and the provocative actions committed by Armenian separatists impede the preservation of interethnic stability in Russian society.

“As representatives of the multimillion Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, which we consider to be our second homeland, we must do our best to maintain peace and stability. Ensuring the supremacy of Russian laws, and their mandatory execution, is the duty of everyone who lives in Russia,” said Gurbanov.

“Representatives of Azerbaijan should not succumb to any provocations,” Gurbanov said. “The truth is on our side, and there is no need to prove it with "fists". The Azerbaijani Armed Forces give an adequate response to the Armenian aggressors. Our duty is to adequately represent our historical homeland beyond its borders, to demonstrate restraint and wisdom.”

Then Professor Kamran Rustamov, Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia Jeyhun Huseynov, member of the Council of Experts of the State Duma of Russia Imamali Imamaliyev, representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia Ilgar Hajiyev, candidates of economic sciences Manaf Aghayev and Aybeniz Rustamova, coordinator of projects of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia Ramin Rajabov and the organization’s activists, made speeches at the meeting.

The appeal of the Azerbaijani diaspora was sent to the Russian Duma, the Federal Council, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia V. Kolokoltsev, and political factions.

The participants called on the Azerbaijani youth not to succumb to any provocations, to use their full potential for informing through social networks and the media, and for notifying the truth about the Armenian aggressors.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.