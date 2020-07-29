Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia urges compatriots not to succumb to Armenian provocations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Politics 29 July 2020 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

A meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia was held at the House of the Confederation of Azerbaijani Communities of Russia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.

The students of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov and other universities participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Russia, Academician Fazil Gurbanov noted that the latest developments in Russia between Azerbaijanis and Armenians worry the public, and the provocative actions committed by Armenian separatists impede the preservation of interethnic stability in Russian society.

“As representatives of the multimillion Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, which we consider to be our second homeland, we must do our best to maintain peace and stability. Ensuring the supremacy of Russian laws, and their mandatory execution, is the duty of everyone who lives in Russia,” said Gurbanov.

“Representatives of Azerbaijan should not succumb to any provocations,” Gurbanov said. “The truth is on our side, and there is no need to prove it with "fists". The Azerbaijani Armed Forces give an adequate response to the Armenian aggressors. Our duty is to adequately represent our historical homeland beyond its borders, to demonstrate restraint and wisdom.”

Then Professor Kamran Rustamov, Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia Jeyhun Huseynov, member of the Council of Experts of the State Duma of Russia Imamali Imamaliyev, representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia Ilgar Hajiyev, candidates of economic sciences Manaf Aghayev and Aybeniz Rustamova, coordinator of projects of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia Ramin Rajabov and the organization’s activists, made speeches at the meeting.

The appeal of the Azerbaijani diaspora was sent to the Russian Duma, the Federal Council, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia V. Kolokoltsev, and political factions.

The participants called on the Azerbaijani youth not to succumb to any provocations, to use their full potential for informing through social networks and the media, and for notifying the truth about the Armenian aggressors.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran discloses data on production of hydroelectric plants
Iran discloses data on production of hydroelectric plants
Transformers, overhead power lines commissioned in electricity sector of Iran
Transformers, overhead power lines commissioned in electricity sector of Iran
Iran's carmaker kills cheapest car model, send market into turmoil
Iran's carmaker kills cheapest car model, send market into turmoil
Loading Bars
Latest
Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods Business 12:28
Kazakhstan’s cereal grain export volumes outside EAEU revealed Business 12:20
Uzbekistan working on creating online geographic information center ICT 12:18
Iran discloses data on production of hydroelectric plants Oil&Gas 12:17
Prices for gold, platinum in Azerbaijan increase Finance 12:14
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from compulsory social insurance fees top forecast Finance 12:12
Uzbekistan expands economic relations with Spain's Eurasian Business Alliance Business 12:12
Turkmenistan developing international co-op in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:09
Transformers, overhead power lines commissioned in electricity sector of Iran Oil&Gas 12:09
Iran's carmaker kills cheapest car model, send market into turmoil Business 12:07
85% of TAP pressurized with gas Oil&Gas 12:06
Enagas’ net profit up in H12020 Oil&Gas 12:05
New substation to be built at Iran's Rey TPP Oil&Gas 12:05
Turkmenistan increases export of electricity to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:03
President Aliyev views reconstruction of part of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway Politics 12:00
Turkmennebit expanding co-op with foreign companies to develop new oil deposits Oil&Gas 11:52
AzerTurkBank's total liabilities in 1H2020 decrease Finance 11:51
Uzbekistan, Turkey to boost volume of mutual trade Business 11:50
Azerbaijani president visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO) Politics 11:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 29 Finance 11:19
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks current water problems Economy 11:08
Iran intends to increase clothing exports to Iraq Business 10:55
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan's Gobustan (PHOTO) Politics 10:53
Russia’s Bashkortostan increases sugar exports to Uzbekistan Business 10:52
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gobustan district (PHOTO) Politics 10:52
Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia urges compatriots not to succumb to Armenian provocations (PHOTO) Politics 10:51
Baku Higher Oil School hosts ‘Virtual Graduate Day’ Society 10:48
Uzbekistan confirms 663 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:44
Russia’s TATNEFT to establish joint tire manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan Business 10:43
Iran's single-window system to facilitate establish of businesses Business 10:37
Turkmenistan implementing reforms to improve agro-industrial sector Business 10:28
Enagas reveals planned capital contributions to TAP Oil&Gas 10:28
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for installation services Tenders 10:27
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 65 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
Iran reveals amount of funds allocated for repair of agricultural canals Business 10:27
Uzbek Ministry reveals data on credits from international financial institutions Finance 10:15
California's Lieutenant Governor condemns violence against Azerbaijanis in LA (PHOTO) Politics 10:04
Saipem increases capital expenditure Oil&Gas 10:04
Saipem faces net profit loss, revenues down Oil&Gas 10:01
Iranian currency rates for July 29 Finance 09:58
Turkey's cement supplies to Turkmen market surge Business 09:48
Tajikistan stops electricity supplies to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Oil&Gas 09:47
Arabian media publishes articles on Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:38
Iranian minister talks dealing with suburb settlement issue Business 09:33
Singapore ramps up volume of exports to Azerbaijan Business 09:29
TAP completes welding all over its length Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 related damages for local industries Business 09:17
Turkey plans to reopen all schools as long as daily virus cases keep receding Turkey 08:57
Citizens of Turkmenistan are recommended to celebrate “Gurban bayramy” at home Turkmenistan 08:24
Iran declares data on support funds paid to COVID-hit people, businesses Business 08:16
Kazakhstan, Ireland trade up despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 08:00
SUEZ talks water supply contract with Uzbekistan Business 07:55
New York Post: Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven Georgia 07:50
Iran's import of electrical goods from Turkey down in 1H2020 Business 07:48
Turkey's Sümela Monastery, Hagia Sophia Mosque in Trabzon reopen Turkey 07:35
Iran extradites 14 Pakistani inmates Politics 07:00
Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties Other News 06:25
77th Venice Int'l Film Festival announces line-up Europe 05:40
Brazil loses nearly 1.2 mln formal jobs in H1 Finance 04:29
2 officers, border guard killed in IS attacks in Iraq Arab World 03:38
Iran, Turkmenistan willing to enhance bilateral ties Business 02:41
Democrat Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August US 01:38
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates ICT 00:43
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency talks competition in tourism sector Tourism 28 July 23:35
France's demand for Turkish cars down in 1H2020 Turkey 28 July 23:09
Industrial enterprises to be commissioned in Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 28 July 23:01
MFA: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises contribute to strengthening peace and security in region Politics 28 July 23:00
Turkey confirms 963 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Turkey 28 July 22:26
Hungary points out benefits of Lapis Lazuli corridor Transport 28 July 21:58
Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive for COVID-19 Europe 28 July 21:52
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos signs co-op agreement with Prime African Media Systems ICT 28 July 21:51
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 21:45
Iran reveals amount of funds intended for purchase of wheat Business 28 July 21:45
Georgia’s demand for Turkey’s cars decreased in 1H2020 Turkey 28 July 21:41
News press newspaper publishes article on resumption of ASALA's activities Politics 28 July 21:23
Roadmap for electronic commerce development to be updated in Kazakhstan ICT 28 July 21:11
Kazakhstan using world-known geological exploration technologies Business 28 July 21:01
Azerbaijani economy minister: Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for expansion of economic cooperation in region Politics 28 July 20:34
Azerbaijan holding talks on special flights with Russia Society 28 July 20:28
Azerbaijani economy minister takes part in 5th annual meeting of AIIB Board of Governors (PHOTO) Economy 28 July 19:43
Turkey's cargo transportation to Ukraine up in 1H2020 Transport 28 July 18:30
EIB disburses loan to BOTAS for TANAP project Oil&Gas 28 July 18:01
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 July 17:56
Price of apartments in capital of Iran rises Business 28 July 17:53
Official: Turkey determined to defend Azerbaijan's interests Turkey 28 July 17:47
SOCAR reveals volume of investments in Turkey Oil&Gas 28 July 17:47
Turkmen dairy company reveals production data for 1H2020 Business 28 July 17:41
Turkmen company aims to expand product range thanks to new equipment Business 28 July 17:31
Azerbaijanis hold protest against Armenian military provocation in Minnesota (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 17:26
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to help reduce share of country's shadow economy Business 28 July 17:23
Star Refinery resumes jet fuel output in small volumes Oil&Gas 28 July 17:18
Azerbaijani students in Hungary open petition to protest advertising occupied territories on Airbnb Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 July 17:17
Iran declares number of enterprises put into operation in East Azerbaijan Province Business 28 July 17:06
Wall St. set to slip on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings US 28 July 17:06
EU, UNESCO launching new program at Uzbek agricultural sector Finance 28 July 17:03
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector grows Finance 28 July 17:01
Turkish Halkbank may partake in privatization plan in Uzbekistan Business 28 July 16:57
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 29 Oil&Gas 28 July 16:43
Kazakhstan eyeing restoring flights to Turkey, Georgia Transport 28 July 16:42
TANAP reaches maximum level of daily gas flow Oil&Gas 28 July 16:40
All news