Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.
The presentation of Balakan-Hanifa-Guluzanbina road was also held as part of the event.
Latest
President Aliyev inaugurates newly reconstructed Mughanli-Ismayilli-Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan's Gobustan (PHOTO)