Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO)

Politics 29 July 2020 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.

The presentation of Balakan-Hanifa-Guluzanbina road was also held as part of the event.

Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
First Iranian-made pumps presented
First Iranian-made pumps presented
Iran's investments in knowledge-based companies to help reduce imports
Iran's investments in knowledge-based companies to help reduce imports
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment
Loading Bars
Latest
Possible oil supply crunch could even already happen in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:03
Azerbaijani insurers creating new products Finance 16:59
Tbilisi-Riga flights to resume in August Transport 16:57
Azerbaijan reports 622 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:57
More Kazakh companies obtain right for milk export to China Business 16:55
Volume of Russia-sent cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1H2020 revealed Turkey 16:54
Azerbaijani banks increase demand for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction Finance 16:53
Remote Earth sensing technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's geological exploration Business 16:50
Kazakhstan, Belgium boost mutual trade Business 16:47
EBRD provides funds for infrastructure modernization in Georgian Bakuriani Finance 16:43
Can Apple's 24X7 services store-front make up for falling iPhone sales? US 16:42
Azerbaijani ambassador holds meeting with Tajikistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO) Politics 16:34
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy filters via tender Tenders 16:28
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation allocates credit line to Uzbek bank Finance 16:27
Azerbaijan to provide Turkmenistan equipment for seismic, acoustic noise analysis Business 16:26
France becomes main importer of Uzbek products among EU member states Business 16:21
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy general plant equipment via tender Tenders 16:19
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 16:17
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy chemical good, various equipment Tenders 16:17
First Iranian-made pumps presented Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with entrepreneurs of Russian Chuvash Republic Business 16:14
Azerbaijani president views “Bal meyve” gardening in Balakan (PHOTO) Politics 16:13
Azerbaijan's SOCAR may confirm new strategic dev't plan in September 2020 Oil&Gas 16:09
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway (PHOTO) Politics 15:52
Uzbekistan to expand co-op with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Uzbekistan 15:38
President Aliyev attends opening of Balakan Automated Management and Control Center Politics 15:36
Turkey's foreign trade turnover for 1H2020 announced Turkey 15:32
Iran's investments in knowledge-based companies to help reduce imports Business 15:31
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Balakan regional “ASAN” center (PHOTO) Politics 15:30
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Balakan City Children's Art School Politics 15:24
Azerbaijani president lays flowers at statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Balakan Politics 15:23
SOCAR discloses planned volume of LNG supplies to Pakistan Oil&Gas 15:16
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises Finance 15:16
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish cars up in 1H2020 Turkey 15:15
Azerbaijan's export of peeled hazelnut grows Business 15:06
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment Tenders 14:56
Uzbekistan becomes main buyer of Kazakh cars Business 14:55
Iran reveals value of flowers, ornamental plants' exports Business 14:51
Data on sale of cotton yarn at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 14:39
Uzbekistan increases imports of Dutch products Business 14:30
Azerbaijani FM receives Indonesian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO) Politics 14:29
Spanish press condemns vandalism of Armenians against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions Politics 14:28
Iran declares volume of exports via Isfahan Province Business 14:25
Russia, Belarus export large volume of dairy products to Turkmenistan Business 14:20
Iran to raise quality of diesel fuel production at Esfahan Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkish ruling party: Armenia tries to solve its internal problems via external aggression Turkey 14:09
No cases of coronavirus infection recently registered in Azerbaijan’s Goygol Society 14:06
Iran discloses its COVID-19 data for July 29 Society 14:04
Export of Turkish clothing to France down during COVID-19 Business 14:04
Data on Russia’s exported livestock to Turkmenistan Business 13:30
Turkey's cargo transportation to Iran down during COVID-19 Business 13:26
Demand for Turkish clothing falls in Georgia Business 13:25
How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in 1H2020? Turkey 13:16
First turboexpander produced in Iran put into operation Oil&Gas 13:15
China's demand for Turkey-made clothing increases Business 13:06
Uzbekistan, China to create joint agricultural science & technology innovation park Business 13:01
SOCAR offers lowest LNG price to Pakistan Oil&Gas 12:56
Value of legal entities' deposits in Kazakhstan increase Finance 12:53
SBF talks webinar on Turkmenistan, possibilities for overseas investors Business 12:50
US State Dept.: Maximum Pressure Campaign stops $65B in potential Iranian oil revenue Oil&Gas 12:48
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 12:45
Singapore Business Federation talks doing business details with Turkmenistan Business 12:43
France's import of Turkish-made leather products down Turkey 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for “DOST Evi” center in Ismayilli (PHOTO) Politics 12:40
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital in Ismayilli (PHOTO) Politics 12:37
President Aliyev inaugurates newly reconstructed Mughanli-Ismayilli-Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (PHOTO) Politics 12:37
Export of fertilizers from Georgia to Azerbaijan increases Business 12:31
Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods Business 12:28
Kazakhstan’s cereal grain export volumes outside EAEU revealed Business 12:20
Uzbekistan working on creating online geographic information center ICT 12:18
Iran discloses data on production of hydroelectric plants Oil&Gas 12:17
Prices for gold, platinum in Azerbaijan increase Finance 12:14
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from compulsory social insurance fees top forecast Finance 12:12
Uzbekistan expands economic relations with Spain's Eurasian Business Alliance Business 12:12
Turkmenistan developing international co-op in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:09
Transformers, overhead power lines commissioned in electricity sector of Iran Oil&Gas 12:09
Iran's carmaker kills cheapest car model, send market into turmoil Business 12:07
85% of TAP pressurized with gas Oil&Gas 12:06
Enagas’ net profit up in H12020 Oil&Gas 12:05
New substation to be built at Iran's Rey TPP Oil&Gas 12:05
Turkmenistan increases export of electricity to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:03
President Aliyev views reconstruction of part of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway Politics 12:00
Turkmennebit expanding co-op with foreign companies to develop new oil deposits Oil&Gas 11:52
AzerTurkBank's total liabilities in 1H2020 decrease Finance 11:51
Uzbekistan, Turkey to boost volume of mutual trade Business 11:50
Azerbaijani president visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO) Politics 11:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 29 Finance 11:19
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks current water problems Economy 11:08
Iran intends to increase clothing exports to Iraq Business 10:55
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan's Gobustan (PHOTO) Politics 10:53
Russia’s Bashkortostan increases sugar exports to Uzbekistan Business 10:52
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gobustan district (PHOTO) Politics 10:52
Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia urges compatriots not to succumb to Armenian provocations (PHOTO) Politics 10:51
Baku Higher Oil School hosts ‘Virtual Graduate Day’ Society 10:48
Uzbekistan confirms 663 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:44
Russia’s TATNEFT to establish joint tire manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan Business 10:43
Iran's single-window system to facilitate establish of businesses Business 10:37
Turkmenistan implementing reforms to improve agro-industrial sector Business 10:28
Enagas reveals planned capital contributions to TAP Oil&Gas 10:28
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for installation services Tenders 10:27
All news